NFL draft profile: Ravens target Hakeem Butler of Iowa State

In a solid 2019 wide receiver class, Iowa State's Hakeem Butler has a chance to be the best of the bunch.

The redshirt junior totaled 110 receptions, 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns during his time with the Cyclones.

At the combine, Butler recorded a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump — great marks for a player his height.

"I like Hakeem Butler [because] he wins vertically with speed and contested catches, creates [yards after the catch] and will block," NFL draft analyst Jon Ledyard recently wrote on Twitter. "Butler also can win short-intermediate, true 3 level threat."

Measurables:

-Height: 6 feet 5 inches

-Weight: 227 pounds

-Arms length: 35.25 inches

-Hands length: 10.75 inches

-40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds

-Bench press: 18 reps

-Vertical jump: 36 inches

-Broad jump: 128 inches