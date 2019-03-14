NFL draft profile: Ravens target Hakeem Butler of Iowa State

In a solid 2019 wide receiver class, Iowa State's Hakeem Butler has a chance to be the best of the bunch.
The redshirt junior totaled 110 receptions, 2,149 yards and 18 touchdowns during his time with the Cyclones.
At the combine, Butler recorded a 4.48-second 40-yard dash and a 36-inch vertical jump — great marks for a player his height.
"I like Hakeem Butler [because] he wins vertically with speed and contested catches, creates [yards after the catch] and will block," NFL draft analyst Jon Ledyard recently wrote on Twitter. "Butler also can win short-intermediate, true 3 level threat."
Measurables:
-Height: 6 feet 5 inches
-Weight: 227 pounds
-Arms length: 35.25 inches
-Hands length: 10.75 inches
-40-yard dash: 4.48 seconds
-Bench press: 18 reps
-Vertical jump: 36 inches
-Broad jump: 128 inches