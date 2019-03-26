NFL draft profile: Ravens target Garrett Bradbury of N.C. State

Along with a team's quarterback, the center is instrumental in keeping the entire offense on the same page during every possession.

Sometimes centers are drafted in the middle rounds of the NFL draft, but the elite prospects at the position often warrant a first-round pick.

Garrett Bradbury, a senior from N.C. State, fits in that category.

A tight end coming out of high school, Bradbury transformed his body and position during his collegiate career with the Wolfpack.

"Garrett Bradbury may have just punched a ticket to the first round with a sub-5 [40-yard dash at 306 pounds], NFL analyst Gil Brandt tweeted from the combine. "I had him at 4.97. Had 34 bech reps yesterday. Plug and play center for a decade."

Lance King / Getty Images Garrett Bradbury #65 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack prepares to snap the ball against the Virginia Cavaliers at Carter-Finley Stadium on September 29, 2018 in Raleigh, North Carolina. NC State won 35-21.

Measurables:

-Height: 6 feet 3 inches

-Weight: 306 pounds

-Arms length: 31.75 inches

-Hands length: 10.5 inches

-40-yard dash: 4.92 seconds

-Bench press: 34 reps

-Vertical jump: 31 inches

-Broad jump: 104 inches

-Three-cone drill: 7.41 seconds

-20-yard shuttle: 4.53 seconds