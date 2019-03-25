NFL draft profile: A.J. Brown of Ole Miss

In a solid 2019 wide receiver class, Ole Miss' A.J. Brown has a chance to be the best of the bunch.
During three seasons with the Rebels, Brown compiled 2,984 receiving yards — making him Ole Miss' career leader. In 2018, Brown caught 85 passes for 1,320 yards and six touchdowns.
His build and style of play resemble former Ravens wide receiver Anquan Boldin. Boldin racked up nearly 14,000 receiving yards in his NFL career.
Brown was selected by the San Diego Padres in the 19th round of Major League Baseball's amateur draft in 2016. His experience as an outfielder has made tracking downfield passes a strength.
Measurables:
-Height: 6 feet 0 inches
-Weight: 226 pounds
-Arms length: 32.825 inches
-Hands length: 9.75 inches
-40-yard dash: 4.49 seconds
-Bench press: 19 reps
-Vertical jump: 36.5 inches
-Broad jump: 120 inches