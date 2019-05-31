Highest-paid quarterbacks in the NFL after Joe Flacco's new contract extension

As we learned the first time around with Joe Flacco's contract, the initial values take on less of a meaning over time than the average value, guaranteed money, salary cap figures. The easiest way to compare these deals is the average annual value.

Flacco's contract extension, which keeps him in Baltimore through 2021, gives him $22.133 million per year. Here's a rundown of the average annual value on the contracts for the rest of the NFL's top quarterbacks are owed. All contract info via Spotrac.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

twitter.com/JonMeoli