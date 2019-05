Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

If second-year player Courtney Upshaw (on right) continues to get his weight under control and improve from last season, the outside linebacker position will become a major strength for the Ravens. The Ravens already have two outstanding pass rushers at that position in Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil, but 5-11 Dumervil is considered small and weighs only 250 pounds. With Upshaw, the Ravens have the option of playing him on first down situations against the run and Upshaw could allow either Dumervil or Suggs to get rest at times during games. On Thursday, Upshaw looked fit and more agile after shedding a lot of the extra weight he had gained during the off season.