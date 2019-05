Douglas Jones, USA TODAY Sports

Maybe it is because he was an undrafted free agent, but I never hear of LaQuan Williams as a serious threat challenging for the No. 2 or No. 3 receiver positions. He may not have all the physical tools and the huge upside of some others, but all he does is make plays on the field. After several weeks of training camp, I finally saw him drop his SECOND pass Monday. He deserves more of a look in the next two preseason games.