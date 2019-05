Doug Kapustin, For The Baltimore Sun

There is no certainty at this point, but the Ravens might have salvaged their 2013 season with the signing of receiver Brandon Stokley, left, and tight end Dallas Clark, right. Fans haven't gotten a real chance to see them yet, but they have clearly made a difference in training camp. Clark works the middle of the field extremely well, and Stokley finds holes in defenses. It's fun watching Stokley running patterns because he has a way of leaning into a defender and then pushing off without using his hands. He could never do that when he started his NFL career here in Baltimore. The Ravens appear to have found some bargains in the trash heap, and that's what they were hoping for. Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco seemed comfortable with both right away.