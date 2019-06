Lloyd Fox, Baltimore Sun

If the two teams played an actual game in the regular season with their starters, the Ravens would have a hard time stopping the San Francisco 49ers' offense. The Ravens have problems in the secondary, and San Francisco would exploit both cornerback Chykie Brown and safety Matt Elam, pictured. To make matters worse, reserve cornerback Asa Jackson left the practice field Sunday with a leg injury. He was actually starting to play well while battling Brown for the starting nickel cornerback spot. As for the 49ers, they are a good looking team. Only the Dallas Cowboys might look more athletic getting off the bus than San Francisco.