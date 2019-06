Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

The Ravens stumbled on but found a good runner in Alex Collins, who has rushed 80 times for 478 yards this season. Collins runs stronger than he looks inside the tackles but also has enough speed to break long runs when he bounces outside. He has good body lean and gets a lot of yards after initial contact. Backup Buck Allen is more of a north and south runner but has 356 yards on 99 carries. He has become a weapon out of the backfield on passing situations. He has good hands but lacks the ability to beat a lot of linebackers one on one after the catch. Regardless, this position has been the best of any on offense. Grade: B