File photos

Ravens safeties Michael Huff and James Ihedigbo vs. Broncos QB Peyton Manning: Regardless of age, Manning is still one of the best in the NFL. In their regular-season meeting a year ago, Manning beat the Ravens several times with the long ball, but the Ravens took that away in the playoffs with two-deep coverage. Huff is new to the Ravens' defense, so Manning might take some gambles early. Edge: Broncos