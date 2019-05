Baltimore Sun, USA Today Sports

Kruger led the Ravens in sacks last season with nine, and he is expected to be one of the Browns' top pass rushers in 2013. Kruger doesn't have great speed, but he is stronger than he looks and relentless in pursuit. Oher is trying to rebound from a sprained ankle, and he can match Kruger as far as quickness. Like Kruger, Oher will never give up. Edge: Even