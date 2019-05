Wire photos

Smith has 36 catches for 707 yards this season, but he has scored only one touchdown. Smith, though, is the team's home run hitter, and the Ravens have to take a couple of long shots with him in order to stay with the Bengals' high-powered offense. Jones has become a good cornerback and is aggressive. He does become overaggressive at times, which might leave some openings for Smith. Edge: Ravens.