Brown is Pittsburgh’s top receiver with 26 catches for 354 yards and one touchdown. He is a game-changer with excellent hands and speed. The Ravens cornerbacks have played well this season and are very physical. Smith has stayed healthy. But the Steelers will challenge them deep a couple of times with Brown, especially if he gets isolated one on one with Humphrey, a rookie and the team's top draft pick out of Alabama. The Ravens have yet to back off any receiver this season when they've gone to press coverage. These cornerbacks are playing with a lot of confidence. Edge: Steelers.