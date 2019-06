It would be easy if Peterson were just a slasher, downhill or power runner, but he is all of those. Peterson is averaging 4.6 yards per carry, which is why Minnesota has the sixth best rushing attack in the NFL. He rushed for 211 yards last week against the Bears. To stop or slow him, the Ravens have to be patient and maintain lane integrity. Because Peterson can cut back so well, the Ravens might have to stay parallel to the line of scrimmage longer. The Ravens have the sixth best run defense in the NFL, allowing only 100.1 yards per game. Edge: Vikings