Much has been said and written about Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco, and he is having probably his best training camp. There are two things I'm looking for from Flacco this season. One, he has to be more consistent, and two, I'm waiting for him to carry the team. I don't mean just having a good day and throwing for 300 yards. I want to see more ummph, the thing that Drew Brees and Tom Brady have. It's when the Patriots or Saints are having a bad day, and those quarterbacks still carry their teams to victory. It's almost like they will their teams to win because they refuse to lose. You don't have to be overly emotional or extremely animated, but you have to give off a certain confidence and energy that your teammates feel. Flacco has the arm and the ability, and that ummph is there. But it needs to surface this year.