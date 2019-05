Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

One of the first things you notice is that LB/DE Terrell Suggs (55) has slimmed down. He didn't lose as much weight as former inside linebacker Ray Lewis did last year, but he has trimmed a lot of fat around the mid section and below. He is still bulky up top and the biceps are as large as ever. He promised he would return in great shape this season and appears to have kept his word. Whenever Suggs is focused, he can be unstoppable. He still favors his ankle at times, but he was strong getting off the ball on the snap, especially when he put his hand in the dirt.