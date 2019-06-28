Mike Preston’s Ravens grades at the three-quarter pole

The Ravens' 38-6 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday finally stirred up some excitement in town about this team.

It might be more hope than optimism, but at least fans are eager to see what happens with the team in the final four regular-season games.

The defense and kicking game have been dominant all season, but a questionable offense busted out for 496 total yards, including 386 passing against Miami. Now it gets interesting. If this offense can maintain consistency, then the Ravens might get on a roll in the last quarter of the season.

But before the Ravens travel to Foxborough, Mass., on Monday night to play the New England Patriots, we have to hand out grades for the third marking period.