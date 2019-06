Lewan is one of the most athletic tackles in the NFL. He excels at run blocking, but also is excellent in pass protection. The knock on him is that sometimes he loses his temper, so Suggs might be able to draw a penalty or two in a heated exchange. If Suggs can make a play or two early, he seems to play well for the entire game. He has disappeared at times this season, but he'll show up against Lewan. Edge: Even