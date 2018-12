They won’t play against each other, but the two rookie quarterbacks are providing a great storyline. At this point, Mayfield is more polished and complete, able to move around and make plays with his legs and arms. Jackson has been more spectacular as a runner, but has made some progress as a passer. It will be interesting to see how both play against two good defensive signal callers. Ravens coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale has put together the best defense in the NFL and even though Gregg Williams is Cleveland’s interim head coach, he has put together some strong defenses throughout his 17 years as an NFL coordinator. His fingerprints are still all over the Browns defense. Edge:Browns