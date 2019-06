Ward was the No. 4 overall pick in the draft and has to be in consideration for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. He already has two interceptions and 20 tackles and has batted down three passes. Because of his size at 6 feet 1 and 215 pounds, Crabtree (18 catches for 184 yards) creates a lot of matchup problems for most cornerbacks, and Brown is a complete receiver who can get deep. It will be interesting to see whether Cleveland will have Ward focus on just Brown (15 catches for 338 yards) or keep him on one side of the field. Edge: Ravens