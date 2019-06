Brown is also one of the best in the NFL at his position and has 88 catches for 1,296 yards and nine touchdowns. He can do it all from making the tight catch on the sideline to out-jumping a defensive back in the end zone. Humphrey will be making his first start for injured starter Jimmy Smith. He is not your usual rookie. Besides the speed and size, Humphrey, the team's top pick out of Alabama, plays with poise and confidence. Brown might make a big play or two, but Humphrey won't back down. As the game goes on he will get stronger. Edge: Steelers.