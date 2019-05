Brown might be the best receiver in the NFL with 48 catches for 592 yards and five touchdowns this season. He has long arms and is extremely fast. If he catches the ball, he has to be tackled immediately because he can turn a short gainer into a long one. Smith played well two weeks ago against the New York Jets' Brandon Marshall, his best performance against a top receiver this year. Smith was physical and challenged Marshall at the line of scrimmage. It will be interesting to see if he plays the same way against Brown, who is more elusive than Marshall.

Edge: Steelers