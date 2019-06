Smith is listed as doubtful with a back injury; if he did play, he might shadow Bryant all over the field. But Bryant is clearly a mismatch against Young. Young is giving away 5 inches in height and 25 pounds. Bryant has been hurt but is close to 100 percent. He isn't always the favorite target of rookie quarterback Dak Prescott, but Prescott likes to toss it up to Bryant several times a game. The Ravens can't afford to give up big plays. Edge: Cowboys.