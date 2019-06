The Browns have had problems on the back end of defense, so look for the Ravens to challenge them with a lot of deep balls. Haden gets a lot of respect around the league, but the Ravens will definitely go after Taylor and Boddy-Calhoun. Taylor might limited because of a groin injury, so Calhoun could start in his place. Both Haden and Taylor have two interceptions this season. For the Ravens, Wallace is more of a deep threat, with Smith working the short-to-intermediate game.

Edge: Ravens