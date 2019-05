Baltimore Sun photo by Karl Merton Ferron

Maybe this year will be the first since 1999 where the Ravens don't have to break out their usual formula of success. The Ravens like to pride themselves on having a strong running game and dominating defense, but basically they've been forced into being a running team. I have no problems with a strong running game and actually prefer it, but the Ravens resort to it because they can't ever develop a strong passing game. Going back to the days of former Ravens coach Brian Billick and offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh, the Ravens have always had excuses for not developing a strong passing game. They didn't have the right quarterback, they didn't have good receivers or a good enough offensive line. Once the passing game failed, they always resorted to the running game, which became a staple. Maybe one year -- just one year -- they can develop a good, strong passing game to complement the running game and strong defense. The excuses are getting old.