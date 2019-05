Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

People have been critical of the way Peyton Manning and Tom Brady have publicly shown up their receivers and some have even criticized Joe Flacco for not getting in their faces when they don't make catches. I don't have a problem with either response. These quarterbacks are in the huddle with these receivers every day, so they know how each of them responds to criticism. I actually prefer the John Unitas approach. He just stared at you when you dropped one or two passes and then didn't throw you the ball again. Enough said.