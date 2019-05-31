Mike Preston's midseason Ravens grades
Sure the Ravens are 5-2 and lead the AFC North going into this week's bye, but they have more questions than answers after Sunday's 43-13 dismantling at the hands of the Houston Texans. Are the Ravens closer to the team that crushed the Cincinnati Bengals 44-13 to start the season, then two weeks later beat the reigning AFC champs, the New England Patriots, 31-30 -- or the one that had no clue against the Texans? Either way you look at it, this team is madly inconsistent, struggles on the road, has lost two of its best defensive players and has an offense with no identity. That's why nearing midseason the best grade is reserved for the special teams. They are the only ones who have shown up on a consistent basis this season. Here's the full report card:
