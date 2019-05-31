Mike Preston's midseason Ravens grades

Halfback Ray Rice is one of the top threats in the NFL and continues to come up with big plays when called upon. The Ravens have to find a way to get him the ball more often. Rookie Bernard Pierce has played well, even though his time has been limited, and fullback Vonta Leach might be the best lead blocker in the game. Good things happen whenever he is on the field. Grade: B+

Joe Flacco has a split personality. When he is at home, he is one of the most effective quarterbacks in the NFL. On the road, he is one of the worst. Just like in previous seasons, Flacco needs to become more consistent. He also needs to show more poise after getting hit a few times. Grade: B-

Sure the Ravens are 5-2 and lead the AFC North going into this week's bye, but they have more questions than answers after Sunday's 43-13 dismantling at the hands of the Houston Texans. Are the Ravens closer to the team that crushed the Cincinnati Bengals 44-13 to start the season, then two weeks later beat the reigning AFC champs, the New England Patriots, 31-30 -- or the one that had no clue against the Texans? Either way you look at it, this team is madly inconsistent, struggles on the road, has lost two of its best defensive players and has an offense with no identity. That's why nearing midseason the best grade is reserved for the special teams. They are the only ones who have shown up on a consistent basis this season. Here's the full report card: