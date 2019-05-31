Matt Vensel's Top 12: Ranking the wide receivers
To kill time in the weeks leading up to Ravens training camp, Matt Vensel will rank the top 12 players at each position for the 2012 season. Today, it is wide receivers. The explosive passing attacks found across the league have inflated the stats of wide receivers. Consider that 25 NFL wide receivers had at least seven touchdowns last season, including Baltimore's Torrey Smith. So which is the best? Read on to find out.
