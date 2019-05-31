Matt Vensel's Top 12: Ranking the tight ends
To kill time in the weeks leading up to Ravens training camp, Matt Vensel will rank the top 12 players at each position for the 2012 season. Today, it is tight ends. Baltimore's Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson were in consideration -- including that two-headed monster known as "Ed Pitta" or "Dennis Dickson" -- but neither of those youngsters is at that level yet. That could change, though, with a breakout season in 2012.
