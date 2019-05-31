Matt Vensel's Top 12: Ranking the tight ends

Pettigrew, now in his fourth season, is a stronger blocker who is blossoming as a receiver in Detroit's high-octane offense. He caught a career-high 83 passes last season and could catch even more in 2012.

Despite being the fourth or fifth receiving option for the Eagles, Celek was productive when called upon. He averaged 13.1 yards per catch in 2011. His blocking, while not great, is an underappreciated part of his game.

To kill time in the weeks leading up to Ravens training camp, Matt Vensel will rank the top 12 players at each position for the 2012 season. Today, it is tight ends. Baltimore's Dennis Pitta and Ed Dickson were in consideration -- including that two-headed monster known as "Ed Pitta" or "Dennis Dickson" -- but neither of those youngsters is at that level yet. That could change, though, with a breakout season in 2012.