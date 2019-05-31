Matt Vensel's Top 12: Ranking the running backs

Gore had another solid season in 2011, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark for the fifth time in seven NFL seasons. But he has taken a lot of hits on his 1,653 career carries, and could soon be on the decline.

A model of consistency, Jackson has racked up 1,000 rushing yards in seven straight seasons. He has been one of few bright spots for the Rams, who have averaged less than five wins in his eight seasons.

To kill time in the weeks leading up to Ravens training camp, Matt Vensel will rank the top 12 players at each position for the 2012 season. Today, it is running backs. Just 15 backs topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2011. Only 25 had more rushing yards than Carolina quarterback Cam Newton -- and only one had more rushing touchdowns. But elite backs are still valuable, especially ones who thrive in the passing game.