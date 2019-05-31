Looking at the Ravens' primary positional battles

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun
Candidates: Jah Reid, Rick Wagner Current favorite: Wagner Rising: Wagner Falling: No one Skinny: Wagner, who played sparingly as a rookie last season, has had a solid camp so far, further solidifying his status as the starting right tackle. He has played well enough that the questions about whether he can handle the position have quieted considerably. It will be interesting to see how he holds up Thursday and in the joint practices against the 49ers' talented defensive front, but the job appears to be his. Reid has shown improvement this summer and is in good position to make the team as the top reserve tackle. It has helped his status that James Hurst, the priority undrafted free agent, has really struggled.
Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun
Candidates: Arthur Brown, Josh Bynes, C.J. Mosley Current favorite: Mosley Rising: Mosley Falling: No one Skinny: This was Mosley's job to lose. Not only has he done nothing to threaten that, but he has consistently been one of the Ravens' most impressive defensive players in practice. The first-round pick has yet to play like a rookie, and he already appears to have a good grasp of Dean Pees' defense. Overall, the Ravens are really excited about their inside linebacker depth behind starters Daryl Smith and Mosley. Brown, who struggled to learn the defense as a rookie, has made strides and will get opportunities to contribute. Bynes also has had a great camp, and the team is very comfortable with him on the field. Bynes and Albert McClellan remain key special teams performers.
A couple weeks into training camp and with the Ravens preparing to play their preseason opener Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium, it is probably a good time to look at the primary position competitions. Injuries have muddled the picture at cornerback, but otherwise, not a whole lot has changed since training camp began. Here's a look at where things stand at right tackle, wide receiver, weak-side linebacker, cornerback and safety. -- Jeff Zrebiec