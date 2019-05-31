Looking at the Ravens' primary positional battles

Karl Merton Ferron, Baltimore Sun

Candidates: Arthur Brown, Josh Bynes, C.J. Mosley Current favorite: Mosley Rising: Mosley Falling: No one Skinny: This was Mosley's job to lose. Not only has he done nothing to threaten that, but he has consistently been one of the Ravens' most impressive defensive players in practice. The first-round pick has yet to play like a rookie, and he already appears to have a good grasp of Dean Pees' defense. Overall, the Ravens are really excited about their inside linebacker depth behind starters Daryl Smith and Mosley. Brown, who struggled to learn the defense as a rookie, has made strides and will get opportunities to contribute. Bynes also has had a great camp, and the team is very comfortable with him on the field. Bynes and Albert McClellan remain key special teams performers.