Looking at the Ravens' primary positional battles

A couple weeks into training camp and with the Ravens preparing to play their preseason opener Thursday night against the San Francisco 49ers at M&T Bank Stadium, it is probably a good time to look at the primary position competitions. Injuries have muddled the picture at cornerback, but otherwise, not a whole lot has changed since training camp began. Here's a look at where things stand at right tackle, wide receiver, weak-side linebacker, cornerback and safety. -- Jeff Zrebiec
