A look ahead at the Ravens' 2012 opponents

The Browns are a work in progress. They have some solid building blocks on defense, but their offense lacks playmakers and Colt McCoy might not be their long-term answer at quarterback. But the Browns have two first-round draft picks. Will they add weapons for McCoy or trade up for his replacement?

Matt Vensel: The 2012 NFL schedule won't be released until April, but we do know who the Ravens will play next season, even if we don't know when they will be playing them. We do know the new Super Bowl champion New York Giants and the Super Bowl-losing New England Patriots will make trips to M&T Bank Stadium. The Ravens will play eight games against teams that made the playoffs this season (including the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals twice apiece) and four against division winners, including both Super Bowl teams. The schedule is stacked with teams with good quarterbacks, including Eli Manning, Tom Brady, Mike Vick and Philip Rivers. Here is a quick look at each of the Ravens' 13 slated opponents for the 2012 season: