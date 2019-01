Justin Lane / EPA

Of all the cantankerous guests that Larry King has had over the years, who would have guessed that a beauty pageant contestant would give the soon-to-be 76-year-old so much trouble? Clearly, Carrie Prejean was not feeling like Miss Congeniality while she was on King's show . When asked about the settlement between her and the Miss California USA organization, Carrie got quite huffy and said King was being "inappropriate." Inappropriate, huh? So, gay marriage and Larry King are sinful / inappropriate, but sex tapes are " youthful mistakes ?"