Weddle lines up all over the field. He attacks from the perimeter or can come from deep in the secondary. He is to San Diego what Troy Polamalu is to Pittsburgh. Before the snap of the ball, Flacco has to identify Weddle. Weddle has three interceptions and knocked down five passes. Flacco has struggled on the road this season but the Ravens might have to turn him loose this weekend because San Diego can score points when the Chargers are hot. Edge: Weddle.