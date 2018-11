All eyes will be on Crabtree, who went from being, in the words of Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie, “in our plans” for 2018 to released less than a month later. Crabtree said that Sunday’s game will be no different from any other this season, but the Ravens would gladly take whatever ounce of revenge he wants to exact. The 31-year-old is coming off maybe his worst game of the season (one catch for 7 yards), and he hasn't topped 32 receiving yards since Week 7. Conley, a first-round pick in 2017, has solid coverage ability but is inconsistent in his tackling, while Worley has been bothered by a lingering shoulder injury.

Edge: Even