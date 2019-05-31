How the 2013 Ravens departures fared in Week 17

Mark J. Rebilas, USA Today Sports
Why did he leave? Wide receiver Anquan Boldin played a critical part of the Ravens' Super Bowl title, but he refused a $2 million pay cut as the Ravens attempted to restructure deals for salary cap purposes. As a result, the Ravens shipped Boldin to San Francisco, where John Harbaugh's brother, Jim, is the head coach, for a sixth-round pick. Week 17 highlights: Boldin put up a big performance with nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Week 16 highlights: Boldin caught a touchdown and added six catches for 72 yards in a 34-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Week 15 highlights: In the 49ers' 33-14 rout over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Boldin caught three passes for 43 yards. He also had one rush for zero yards. Week 14 highlights: Boldin had six receptions for 93 yards in a 19-17 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Week 13 highlights: Boldin had nine catches for 98 yards in a 23-13 win over the St. Louis Rams. Week 12 highlights: Boldin led the 49ers to a 27-6 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. He had five catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Week 11 highlights: Boldin hauled in six catches for 56 yards and one touchdown in the 23-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Week 10 highlights: Boldin had three catches for 23 yards in a 10-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Week 9 highlights: Bye Week 8 highlights: Boldin led the 49ers with four catches for 56 yards in a 42-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Week 7 highlights: Boldin had a team-high five catches for 74 yards in a 31-17 win against the Tennessee Titans. Week 6 highlights: Boldin has not had the same performance since Week 1 and has been slowed the last two weeks. He had three catches for 28 yards in the 32-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Week 5 highlights: Boldin was held to two catches for 21 yards in the 34-3 win against the Houston Texans. Week 4 highlights: Boldin hauled in five receptions for 90 yards and added just his second TD of the season in the 35-11 win over the St. Louis Rams. Week 3 highlights: Boldin had a little more success against the Indianapolis Colts but he couldn't get in the end zone. He had five catches for 67 yards in the 27-7 loss to the Colts. Week 2 highlights: Boldin didn't have quite the same explosive week as the season opener. He caught one pass for 7 yards in the 29-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 1 highlights: Boldin turned heads as he made his regular-season debut with the 49ers. He recorded 208 yards receiving on 13 receptions and added a touchdown in the 34-28 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Why did he leave? Inside linebacker Dannell Ellerbe landed with the Miami Dolphins when he couldn't come to an agreement with the Ravens. Considered one of the top free agent priorities for the Ravens after last season, Ellerbe slipped away to sign a five-year, $35-million deal in March with the Dolphins. Week 17 highlights: Ellerbe had seven tackles and one quarterback hit in a 20-7 loss to the New York Jets, a game the Dolphins had to win to advance to the postseason. Week 16 highlights: Ellerbe collected 10 total tackles in a 16-0 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Week 15 highlights: In the Dolphins' 24-20 victory over the New England Patriots, Ellerbe had two tackles. Week 14 highlights: Ellerbe had five total tackles as the Dolphins held off the Pittsburgh Steelers in the final seconds of a 34-28 win. Week 13 highlights: Ellerbe had an interception in the 23-3 win over the New York Jets. Week 12 highlights: Ellerbe had six tackles (five solo) in the Dolphins' 20-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Week 11 highlights: Ellerbe had four tackles in the 20-16 win over the San Diego Chargers. Week 10 highlights: Ellerbe made 11 solo tackles in the Monday night game against Tampa Bay and also had a sack. Week 9 highlights: Ellerbe had a busy night in a 22-20 upset over the Bengals. He had six tackles, an interception and defended four passes in the win. Week 8 highlights: In the Dolphins' 27-17 loss to the New England Patriots, Ellerbe returned to the lineup and led Miami with 11 tackles (two solo). Week 7 highlights: Ellerbe continues to be hampered by a shoulder injury. He was inactive in the Dolphins' loss to the Buffalo Bills. Week 6 highlights: Bye Week 5 highlights: Ellerbe was active against his former team before leaving the game with a shoulder injury late in the first quarter of the 26-23 loss to the Ravens. Week 4 highlights: The Dolphins were handed their first loss of the season by the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, losing 38-17. Ellerbe had eight total tackles and a fumble recovery in the loss. Week 3 highlights: Ellerbe has been battling a pectoral injury, but played in Sunday's comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons. He had 10 total tackles and one quarterback hit in the 27-23 win that helped the Dolphins improve to 3-0. Week 2 highlights: Ellerbe accounted for a team-best 14 total tackles in the Dolphins' 24-20 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Week 1 highlights: Ellerbe was active in the season opener, tying for a team-high six tackles in the Dolphins' 23-10 win over the Cleveland Browns. Ellerbe was part of the pressure applied to Browns quarterback Brandon Weeden, at one point forcing an interception.
The Ravens faced many challenges when it came to roster management after winning Super Bowl XLVII. As a result, the Ravens had to let a few key players from last season go. Here is a look at how those players still in the NFL, performed in the final week of the regular season.