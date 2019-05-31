How the 2013 Ravens departures fared in Week 17

Mark J. Rebilas, USA Today Sports

Why did he leave? Wide receiver Anquan Boldin played a critical part of the Ravens' Super Bowl title, but he refused a $2 million pay cut as the Ravens attempted to restructure deals for salary cap purposes. As a result, the Ravens shipped Boldin to San Francisco, where John Harbaugh's brother, Jim, is the head coach, for a sixth-round pick. Week 17 highlights: Boldin put up a big performance with nine catches for 149 yards and a touchdown in the 23-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Week 16 highlights: Boldin caught a touchdown and added six catches for 72 yards in a 34-24 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Week 15 highlights: In the 49ers' 33-14 rout over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Boldin caught three passes for 43 yards. He also had one rush for zero yards. Week 14 highlights: Boldin had six receptions for 93 yards in a 19-17 win against the Seattle Seahawks. Week 13 highlights: Boldin had nine catches for 98 yards in a 23-13 win over the St. Louis Rams. Week 12 highlights: Boldin led the 49ers to a 27-6 win over the Washington Redskins on Monday Night Football. He had five catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Week 11 highlights: Boldin hauled in six catches for 56 yards and one touchdown in the 23-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Week 10 highlights: Boldin had three catches for 23 yards in a 10-9 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Week 9 highlights: Bye Week 8 highlights: Boldin led the 49ers with four catches for 56 yards in a 42-10 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Week 7 highlights: Boldin had a team-high five catches for 74 yards in a 31-17 win against the Tennessee Titans. Week 6 highlights: Boldin has not had the same performance since Week 1 and has been slowed the last two weeks. He had three catches for 28 yards in the 32-20 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Week 5 highlights: Boldin was held to two catches for 21 yards in the 34-3 win against the Houston Texans. Week 4 highlights: Boldin hauled in five receptions for 90 yards and added just his second TD of the season in the 35-11 win over the St. Louis Rams. Week 3 highlights: Boldin had a little more success against the Indianapolis Colts but he couldn't get in the end zone. He had five catches for 67 yards in the 27-7 loss to the Colts. Week 2 highlights: Boldin didn't have quite the same explosive week as the season opener. He caught one pass for 7 yards in the 29-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Week 1 highlights: Boldin turned heads as he made his regular-season debut with the 49ers. He recorded 208 yards receiving on 13 receptions and added a touchdown in the 34-28 win over the Green Bay Packers.