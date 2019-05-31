How Ravens rookies fared in Week 1

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun

As you certainly are aware, the speedster remains sidelined because of the knee injury that he suffered on the first full-squad practice of training camp on July 30. Perriman hasn’t practiced since. He caught balls for nearly an hour on the field before the Broncos game, but he otherwise didn’t do much more than jog in place. If Perriman still hasn’t been cleared to run more than six weeks since he’s last practiced, it’s pretty clear that he’s still a ways away from returning. And the Ravens badly need his speed, as evidenced by their lack of a downfield passing game against the Broncos.