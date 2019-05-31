How Ravens rookies fared in Week 1

Karl Merton Ferron / Baltimore Sun
As you certainly are aware, the speedster remains sidelined because of the knee injury that he suffered on the first full-squad practice of training camp on July 30. Perriman hasn’t practiced since. He caught balls for nearly an hour on the field before the Broncos game, but he otherwise didn’t do much more than jog in place. If Perriman still hasn’t been cleared to run more than six weeks since he’s last practiced, it’s pretty clear that he’s still a ways away from returning. And the Ravens badly need his speed, as evidenced by their lack of a downfield passing game against the Broncos.
Doug Pensinger / Getty Images
It was a quiet debut for Williams, who was targeted twice by Joe Flacco and finished with one catch for 15 yards. He played 16 offensive snaps, which amounted to 28 percent of the Ravens’ offensive plays. He was even used as a fullback on one occasion, a new wrinkle from offensive coordinator Marc Trestman. Williams had a slew of minor injuries that prevented him from practicing at times over the summer. He’ll be utilized more and more as he gets more comfortable.
As he’s been throughout the preseason, defensive tackle Carl Davis was the standout of the Ravens’ rookie class in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Click the captions for a look at how the group fared.
Jeff Zrebiec