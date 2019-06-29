How current and former Ravens have performed at the NFL scouting combine

Kenneth K. Lam /

Suggs set an NCAA record with 24 sacks in his senior season at Arizona State, but ran a 4.84 40-yard dash and had just 19 bench press reps and a 33-inch vertical jump. Thought to be a top-5 pick, he fell to the Ravens at No. 10 and paid immediate dividends, winning Defensive Rookie of the Year after setting a franchise record with 12 sacks to go along with six forced fumbles.

From The Sun’s analysis on Suggs after the 2003 draft:

Strengths: Explosive first step. Tremendous quickness coming from the outside. Relentless in pursuit and has exceptional pass rush ability. Great instincts and is agile enough to drop in pass coverage.

Weaknesses: May be a "tweener" (not big enough for defensive line, not fast enough for linebacker). Ran a slow 40-yard dash. Needs to improve against the run.

“I didn’t do as good as I want. … Some teams might grade me down, [but] in my opinion football speed and track speed are totally two different things. Just look at me playing football. I can play football,” Suggs told USA Today in 2003.

The six-time Pro Bowl selections speak for themselves.