Notre Dame middle linebacker Manti Te'o (above) is one of the most scrutinized players in the draft due to a hoax involving a fake girlfriend. On the field, Te'o wasn't impressive in Indianapolis. He ran a sluggish 40-yard time of 4.82 seconds and appears to lack explosiveness. NFL Network cameras captured Ravens coach John Harbaugh's facial expression when Te'o crossed the finish line, and he didn't look impressed. Georgia linebacker Alec Ogletree is a converted safety who only ran a 4.7. The trouble-prone prospect was expected to run in the 4.5 range. And highly regarded Florida State defensive end Bjoern Werner had a so-so showing with a 4.83 time. Plus, he looked stiff in outside linebacker drills and that could hurt his stock since some NFL teams were curious about the 6-3, 266-pounder's potential to play linebacker in a 3-4 defense.