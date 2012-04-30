Grading the NFL draft: Report cards for each team

Grading a draft immediately after it concludes is akin to giving your compliments to the chef before a meal is served. Sure, the food might sound good on the menu, but the true evaluation won't come until after the product has been tested. It will take at least three years before we can truly assess how the 32 NFL teams fared during the three-day draft. But readily apparent is that teams take different approaches, from going for the best available talent to focusing on team needs -- or some combination therein -- to gambling on character concerns and long-term potential. -- Rob Rang, Senior Analyst for NFLDraftScout.com (Reuters)