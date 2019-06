Tony Avelar / Associated Press

Smith wasn’t up for the task when the game was on the line for a second straight week, but before the potential game-ending touchdown, he was everywhere. Smith hadn’t caught 10 passes in a game in nearly a decade, but he’s the only player the Ravens can seemingly count on and they had to go to him. He stepped up. The concern now becomes, however, that a player who last year was slated for a more limited role is again the focal point of an offense that badly needs him.