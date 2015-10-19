Five up, five down in Ravens' 25-20 loss to the 49ers

The logical structure of this weekly feature — to highlight five Ravens playing well before getting to five who can’t say the same — serves it well as the team slumps further and further away from the playoffs with a 25-20 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Before we get to the sad part of pointing out the players whose flawed performances are at fault for the loss, a group of players who deserve praise amid this crumbling season gets credit they deserve. I know you might be reading for the negative at this point, but give the good ones their due.

(Jon Meoli)