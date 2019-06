Amy Davis / Baltimore Sun

Orr continued to play a big part in the Ravens’ third-down sub defense, with his speed and cover skills an asset against Dolphins running back Lamar Miller in the passing game. On one two-play sequence in the second quarter, Orr wrapped up tight end Dion Sims and Miller just shy of the first-down marker and forced a punt. The Ravens aren’t in the business of giving young players a look at this point in the season just for the sake of doing it, and if they were, it would probably be draft picks who got that chance. Orr, who was undrafted last year, has earned this opportunity, and is making the most of it.