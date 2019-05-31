Five up, five down after the Ravens' 16-13 win over the St. Louis Rams
The minutiae are easily lost in an afternoon during which the franchise, iron man quarterback is lost for the season at the end of a game that seemed hopelessly lost for almost its entirety. I understand that. But the reason the game was seemingly lost, and then miraculously found, are contained within as we go through five players who are trending up and five trending the other way in the Ravens' 16-13 win over the St. Louis Rams.