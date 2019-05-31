Five up, five down after the Ravens' 16-13 win over the St. Louis Rams

Nick Wass / Associated Press

The Ravens didn’t get a ton of production from the running game on a per-play basis, but their commitment to it probably helped win the game Sunday. Allen, who filled in for injured starter Justin Forsett from the second drive on and likely will for the rest of the season, was key to that. He’s the same receiver out of the backfield that Forsett is, and while he might not have the same vision yet, ran with power and grace in a combination not often seen in these parts. It will be tough to run the ball with the Ravens’ makeshift offensive line, but Allen showed a ton Sunday.