Tommy Gilligan / USA Today Sports

Three catches does not an integral part of the offense make, but Marlon Brown’s long 42-yard reception from Matt Schaub was a small glimpse of what the Ravens will need him to be early in the season. Brown, who finished with three catches for a team-high 64 yards, didn’t get a chance to show that ability or much else as he dealt with back and hamstring issues in training camp. There was certainly a scenario entering camp where Brown would have had the final preseason game off. It could prove productive for him going forward.