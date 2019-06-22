Five up, five down after the Ravens' 35-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks
The Ravens' worst loss of the season, and one of the worst under coach John Harbaugh, didn't yield many bright spots. The depleted offense didn't score a touchdown and the defense, essentially at full strength, was wholly overmatched. But in those general assessments were individual performances that proved to be outliers. Here are five players trending up, and five trending down after the Ravens' 35-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.