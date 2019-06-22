Five up, five down after the Ravens' 35-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

Patrick Smith / Getty Images

This was kind of a nightmare for the secondary — and we’ll get into all of that in detail on the down portion — but Sunday’s loss to Seattle represented another improved day for Smith, who seems to be putting his foot injury farther and farther behind him every week. He allowed a single reception and wasn’t victimized for anything too big against a Seattle team that seemed to find holes everywhere in the Ravens secondary. A lot of the damage was done on the left side of the defense, and Smith typically stays on the right. There wasn’t much in terms of encouragement Sunday, but he’s getting back to the player many hoped he would be this year.