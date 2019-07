Gail Burton / Associated Press

To that note, Forsett was a game-breaker yet again for the Ravens Sunday. After boating 124 yards through two games, Forsett left M&T Bank Stadium carrying an ankle injury but with 271 yards and a touchdown in his last two games. It was hard to parse blame between him and the line for the running struggles through three weeks, but what’s immediately clear is that no one reads the Ravens’ blocking scheme and fits into space within it as well as Forsett. If his ankle injury is serious, it will be a massive blow to a team that can’t afford one.