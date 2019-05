Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun

Imagine how boring the preseason would be without this guy. He livened up the joint practices in Philadelphia with his prickly interview and subsequent taunts at the Eagles players, then pops off for nearly 100 yards and a touchdown in the first quarter against Washington Saturday before getting ejected. The pre-fight portion is obviously the most meaningful in this sense. Smith is going to be relied upon for a ton in this offense until another playmaker emerges in the passing game. It’s good to see he can still be one.