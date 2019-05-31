Five up, five down after the Ravens' 22-20 loss to Jacksonville

The latest asinine Ravens' loss surely hurts more than the rest, what with this team claiming it was in the playoff hunt and actually having a reasonable path to that goal if they'd held on for the win. But the loss is all the more deflating in that so many people played so well for so long Sunday, and only a handful of bad plays cost them the game. Here are five players trending up, and five trending the other way after the Ravens' 22-20 loss to the Jacksonvillle Jaguars Sunday.

jmeoli@baltsun.com

www.twitter.com/jonmeoli