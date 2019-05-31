Five up, five down after Ravens open practice

Patrick Semansky / Associated Press

There’s nowhere else to start, and it’s trite to say the starting quarterback is good, but he has been. Joe Flacco lost his most-tenured receiver, Torrey Smith, and hasn’t spent more than one season throwing to any of his targets except Marlon Brown. But there’s Flacco, every day, hitting whoever’s lined up around him and showing consistency that his teammates have no choice but to match. He’s set a wonderful tone in training camp for the offense, and is almost single-handedly making the transition to offensive coordinator Marc Trestman’s offense seamless.