Five up, five down after Ravens open practice

Patrick Semansky / Associated Press
There’s nowhere else to start, and it’s trite to say the starting quarterback is good, but he has been. Joe Flacco lost his most-tenured receiver, Torrey Smith, and hasn’t spent more than one season throwing to any of his targets except Marlon Brown. But there’s Flacco, every day, hitting whoever’s lined up around him and showing consistency that his teammates have no choice but to match. He’s set a wonderful tone in training camp for the offense, and is almost single-handedly making the transition to offensive coordinator Marc Trestman’s offense seamless.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun
With Breshad Perriman out since the first day of training camp and Marlon Brown limited with a back issue, Aiken has stepped up as a primary target beside wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. He’s shown an ability to adjust to the ball mid-route, makes defenders miss, and seems to glide around the field. Aiken was happy to find a home in Baltimore last year after bouncing from practice squad to practice squad early in his career. He wants more than that this year — a starting job — and it’s showing.
SEE MORE GALLERIES
The Ravens have wrapped up the first segment of training camp — two practices, then two padded practices, then the M&T Bank Stadium open practice spectacle Monday. With a day off Tuesday, here’s a reset of five players who have impressed during training camp, and five others whose stock has dropped.
Jon Meoli